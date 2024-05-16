AI Roker Shares Heartwarming Mother’s Day Celebration

AI Roker, the 69-year-old Today weather anchor, celebrated Mother’s Day this year with his wife, Deborah, Roberts, and son, Nicholas Roker, 21. The popular weathercaster and journalist shared a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram, more precisely documenting their day filled with crunch, brunch, and a concert.

AI Roker quietly enjoyed a full Mother’s Day, initially starting with church and brunch at Café Boulud NY. Not only that, but it also included a concert featuring Kathleen Battle at the Met Opera. Though he topped it off by making duck breast for Mother’s Day dinner, as he shared on Instagram.

AI Roker and Deborah Roberts: Parents of four, New Grandparents

AI Roker and TV journalist Deborah Roberts share daughter Leila Roker, 25, alongside their son Nicholas. Not only that, AI is also the dad of Courtney Roker, 36, from a previous relationship. The recent update is in July 2023. AI became a grandfather when Courtney and her husband, Wesley Laga, and actor Wesley Laga welcomed their baby girl, SKy Clara.

Last month, AI Roker also shared a photo of the family gathered around the dinner table for their Easter meal, along with the granddaughter Sky in her high chair.

AI Roker shared a post with the caption, “Been a while since I made an Easter meal. Having the family around makes the effort all the more worth it.”

Roker and Roberts excited for Christmas with new Grandbaby

AI Roker and Deborah Roberts shared their excitement during the holiday season with PEOPLE magazine about celebrating their favorite festival of the year, Christmas, with their new grandbaby.

Roker gratefully expressed, “You know, we have a new grandbaby, so that’s pretty exciting/ Christmas is going to be different this year, I believe, and we are really looking forward to it.”

“For us, it’s more about family,” Roberts emphasized. “Our family members are scattered, so we don’t usually get to gather as frequently as we’d prefer throughout the year. Bus this year it is particularly about being closely united.

