How Did Ali Wong Meet Bill Hader? Exploring Their Dating Timeline as Actress Shares Divorce Story In New Standup

Ali Wong is exploring a new life. Luckily, she has a partner to share her experience with. As the Always Be My Maybe actress recently shared the struggling story of her divorce, she even highlighted the time when she witnessed the sweet gesture of a man, who is none other than Bill Hader.

Let's get to know how the two actors met each other and how this lovely story began.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader

When the globally acclaimed comedian Ali Wong got divorced from her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta, dating rumors about the former surfaced online. These speculations included the name of another actor, Bill Hader.

In the year 2022, when the divorce was finalized, the rumors suggested that Hader and Wong dated for a brief period and then split. However, as per Buzzfeed, the two actors had began dating again in April 2023 and since have been strong together.

While spilling the beans about the actual dating timeline, the Beef actress detailed the events that led her to the current relationship.

Speaking during the final night of her Los Angeles residency, Wong stated, “I didn’t expect the news of my divorce to be so widespread and public.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Further explaining at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, Wong stated that she felt “embarrassed and ashamed” as the news spread across the industry because of the “bat signal” by media houses that dragged all the “potentially interested men know” about her divorce.

“I’ve never been pursued this much in my life,” she added.

She then stated that when she had joined a dating app, she received a “phone call” from a guy whom she had met during a dinner party. The guy, Bill Hader, had gotten Wong’s number from a mutual friend, she stated.

Recalling her male friends questioning Bill's overture, the comedian stated, “That’s how cheap and lazy men have become,” also stating that when a man “commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture,” it is called a “symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness.”

The comedian and Justin Hakuta

Although they have now separated their paths, Ali Wong and her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, are on good terms together. They had met during a friend's wedding reception in 2010 and got married on November 27, 2014, in San Francisco.

Together, they welcomed two daughter during the period of their marriage. Their first daughter is named Mari, who was born in 2015, while the other is Nikki,who they welcomed in 2017.

Even after their split, in the 2024 Golden Globes Awards, Wong thanked her ex-husband in her acceptance speech.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ali Wong's Ex-Husband Justin Hakuta? Career, Dating Timeline & All We Know So Far