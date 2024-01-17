How Did All My Children Star Alec Musser Die? Police Reveals Shocking Details About His Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Alec Musser who appeared in All My Children and the 2010 Adam Sandler film Grown Ups died on Friday 12 January, with his fianceé, Paige Press, confirming the tragic news the next day on Instagram. The soap opera star and model’s cause of death has been released, nearly a week after he died at the age of 50.

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed in a press release that Musser died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot.

ALSO READ: Alec Musser, All My Children star dies at 50; Everything you need to know about him

Alec Musser played the role of Del Henry on ABC’s long-running drama All My Children, which ran from 1970 to 2011. His other TV and film credits included ABC’s popular comedy-drama Desperate Housewives, the sitcom Rita Rocks, and the 2009 TV movie Road to the Altar.

Musser was also featured on the covers of several health magazines. which included Men’s Workout and Men’s Health. He regularly documented his love for fitness and outdoor sports on social media. His final Instagram post, shared days before his death, was a photo of him foilboarding. “Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight,” read the caption.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office told TMZ that the model was discovered dead last Saturday by his fiancée Paige Press at their Del Mar, CA home and according to the report provided, it says he suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also noted that the firearm that was used was a shotgun and his death is listed as a suicide.

Press last saw Musser alive on Friday evening before she found him dead the next morning on 13 January, according to the medical examiner. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to her 911 call and confirmed Musser’s death at the scene.

Paige Press and Adam Sandler paid tribute to the late actor

Fans and friends immediately sprung to pay tribute to Alec Musser online. His friend Craig Romero wrote, "I'm in shock brother. You were a dear friend and will always be remembered. Enjoy those perfect heavenly waves and powder runs."

One of his friends, John Watkins wrote, "RIP Brother Alec... We will surf together again my friend... May God Bless you in your new Adventure of Heaven... Prayers and Love out to the family."

Musser's fiance, Paige Press wrote on her Instagram Stories, “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken. Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy." “You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for,” she added, alongside a carousel of photos of the two of them.

Musser's Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler also honored him on Instagram, calling him a “true great sweetheart of a person”.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love,” the 50 First Dates actor and comedian wrote.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who was Alec Musser? Exploring the life and career of All My Children actor amid his death