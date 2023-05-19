How did Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai meet? Actress talks about dating after Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

Ariana Madix has been through a lot recently with her former boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheating on her with their friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. But the reality television star seems happy ever since she met her current boyfriend, fitness coach Daniel Wai. Continue reading to know how the two met and what their relationship is like.

How did Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai meet?

During her appearance on the Today show, Madix said, "I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now. I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape, or form did I go into that thinking anything." She further added, "I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

ALSO READ: Who's the mystery man Ariana Madix was spotted kissing at Coachella? Has the model moved on from Tom Sandoval?

Madix and Wai first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted kissing and getting cozy at Coachella 2023. The two have since gone on multiple dates publicly and posted pictures with each other on their Instagram stories. Apart from hanging out with their group of friends and watching a Yankees baseball game where they were spotted cuddling, the two have been captured on several lunch, dinner, shopping, and Central Park dates, and seem very happy.

The 37-year-old actress credits her friends for helping her heal through the pain and trauma. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she said, "I am very happy and very satisfied. I feel good, I definitely feel as though my friends have put me in the best position to heal and grow, and I'm honestly just looking forward, only forward, and not looking back." Meanwhile, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, two of her friends and co-stars have shared their thoughts on her new budding romance after the cheating scandal.

What do Ariana Madix's friends have to say about Daniel Wai?

"The way that I witnessed him treat her, I've honestly—not even in the beginning of her relationship with Tom—ever seen her light up the way she does when he gets around her, when she talks about him. It's been really, really amazing to just see her so happy," Shay told E! News. Kent then added, "Just the way that she talks about him, her energy is just completely different" and continued, "I'm so happy for her because as an outsider, I was watching her and her relationship, just really feeling for her."

Advertisement

Kent thinks Madix and Sandoval's relationship of nine years was draining and stifling for her friend. "It was really sad for me to watch, and I think a huge reason why she and I, our friendship had declined somewhat was because I really just did not like her boyfriend. So to see her with this new guy, where she just seems light and excited about life, it's inspiring."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Ariana Madix still living with Tom Sandoval despite his cheating scandal? Actress opens up