How Did Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena Meet? Relationship Timeline Explored as Director Passes Away
Jeff Baena, acclaimed director and husband to Aubrey Plaza, tragically passed away at 47, leaving behind a legacy of love and creativity with his partner of over a decade.
The Hollywood community mourns the loss of writer and director Jeff Baena, who passed away at the age of 47 on January 3, 2025. Known for his quirky films and collaborations with his wife, Aubrey Plaza, Baena’s untimely death marks the end of a remarkable partnership in both life and art.
Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena’s love story began in 2011, sparked by a game of Balderdash. At the time, Plaza was an established actress, while Baena was an emerging talent in Hollywood. Reflecting on their meeting, Plaza later described it as serendipitous and transformative.
The couple maintained a private relationship in their early years but worked together professionally on multiple projects. Their first collaboration was Baena’s debut film, Life After Beth (2014), a zombie comedy in which Plaza starred. This partnership flourished with films like The Little Hours (2017) and Spin Me Round (2022), as well as the Showtime anthology series Cinema Toast (2021), which marked Plaza’s directorial debut.
In May 2021, Plaza casually announced their marriage on Instagram, referring to Baena as her “darling husband.” The couple reportedly wed in 2020, keeping the event consistent with their preference for privacy.
Baena, born on June 29, 1977, in Miami, Florida, pursued film studies at New York University before moving to Los Angeles to work in the entertainment industry. He started as an assistant to filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and co-wrote I Heart Huckabees (2004) with David O. Russell before launching his directorial career with Life After Beth. Known for his unique narratives, Baena worked with a tight-knit group of collaborators, including Plaza, Alison Brie, and Molly Shannon.
Jeff Baena’s passing leaves a profound void in the lives of those who knew and worked with him. His partnership with Aubrey Plaza was not only a testament to their love but also to the creative synergy that defined their careers. As Hollywood reflects on his contributions to indie filmmaking, his legacy endures through the stories he told and the relationships he nurtured.
ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Brady Corbet Wins Best Director For The Brutalist; Send Condolences to Aubrey Plaza Amid Her Husband's Death