How Did Barbie Transform Emma Mackey's Life? Find Out Here

Barbie 's massive success at the box office, surpassing a billion dollars in global ticket sales, has brought about a transformative change in Emma Mackey 's life. But how? Well the British actress, previously recognized for her spirited portrayal of Maeve Wiley in Netflix 's "Sex Education," has now found herself propelled to new heights of Hollywood fame due to her role in the Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling .

Mackey, who received a Bafta nomination for her performance in " Sex Education ," expressed her gratitude for the life-changing experience she gained from her involvement in the Barbie movie. Speaking to ELLE UK, she praised Barbie's director, Greta Gerwig, for granting her this opportunity.

Greta Gerwig has always been a desired collaborator for Emma Mackey, and the chance to work with her was a dream come true. Emma deeply appreciates Gerwig's exceptional talent and her unique perspective. Becoming a part of the Barbie production, even in a modest capacity, was something Emma eagerly embraced.

As Emma Mackey graces the digital cover of the latest issue of ELLE, she reflects on her remarkable journey and the significant impact that Barbie and Gerwig have had on her burgeoning career.

Being part of a big project helped Emma gain more opportunities, like becoming the new face for Burberry's latest fragrance. While fame made her retreat initially, she's learned to handle it better now.

Emma has ambitions beyond acting. She's interested in writing, directing, and even dabbling in production. Her partner is also a writer and director, which influences her.

In a conversation with Buzzfeed, Margot Robbie , the Australian Oscar-winning actress , shared that Emma Mackey played one of the Barbies in the movie they worked on together. This was originally a joke because they thought they looked alike, but after dressing up, they realized they weren't as similar as they thought, so the joke didn't make it into the film.