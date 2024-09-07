How Did Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Deal With The Absence of Charles Deetz Aka Jeffrey Jones From The Sequel? Explored

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice happens to be one of the greatest and the most anticipated squeals. However, the classic Tim Burton storyline did a bit of shuffling with its actors. While adding a few great names to the franchise, the audience missed the presence of Jeffrey Jones, who was seen playing Charles Deetz in the first installment.

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor may have not been included in the film following his legal troubles in the past.

However, the whole project made some really clever decisions to have the presence of the character included in the film.

In the recently released sequel of a cult classic comedy, we see Charles’ wife Delia who is played by Cathrine O’Hara state the cause of death of her husband. In the usual way, using stop motion animation, Tim Burton came up with intriguing visuals over O’Hara’s naration.

We see the character of Deetz on his bird-watching tour abroad when Charles his plane crashes in the ocean. Following this mishap, the character is then seen getting hunted by a shark, which is when the fish chomps off his head as well as his shoulders, which eventually kills him.

Well, since we are talking about a movie that focuses on dead people in their afterlife, we see Charles Deetz’s character still being around in the film. In the netherworld, a body is shown whose head and shoulders have been bitten off. This body is also shown to squirt blood and gurgling incoherently.

In the most innovative way, the character is still included, even when the actor has been absent from the film. A voice actor who is surely not Jeffrey Jones is heard as Charles Deetz.

Jeffrey Jones was sentenced to five years probation, counseling, and registration as a sex offender for the rest of his life, which may have a role in his absence from the movie.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also does not include Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis’ characters of Adam and Barbara Maitland, from the first entry of the horror classic.

Meanwhile, the latest entry introduces us to some really big names from the Hollywood film industry such as Willem Dafoe, Monica Belluci, Danny DeVito, Justin Theroux as well as Jenna Ortega.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings back Beetlejuice, spelled Beetlegeuse, a demonic titular character who is portrayed by Michael Keaton. Similarly, along with Catherine O’Hara reprising her role of Delia, Winona Ryder is also seen in the movie as Lydia Deetz.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in theaters on September 6, 2024.

