How Did Blue Bloods Season 14 Pay Tribute To Treat Williams' Lenny Ross? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

After the heartbreaking news of actor Treat Williams' untimely passing, the renowned CBS series has honored the beloved character Lenny Ross. Williams, who portrayed Lenny on Blue Bloods, was widely admired for his exceptional talent in every episode.

He was shown to be the best friend of Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan. The third episode of Season 14 beautifully honored the late actor.

Blue Bloods Pays Tribute to Treat Williams

With the current season being the last one for Blue Bloods, we can see things wrapping up already. The latest episode called Fear No Evil paid tribute to the late actor by talking about his character's death and bringing back his daughter Tess.

Played by Simone Policano, Tess is an alcoholic and has a history of getting arrested and using her father’s courtesy card to somehow get out of trouble.

Although Frank has often asked Lenny to stop helping his daughter by using his position, this time Frank is the one who has to make decisions, as even in the series the character has been mentioned to have died recently.

Lenny’s death was recently hinted at during his last appearance. He was suffering from cancer and was in the series not for too long. Even if the actor didn't die in real life, the story of Lenny had already come to an end.

Tess, who works as a bartender, got involved in a fight that resulted in her being arrested for disorderly conduct and assault charges.

She calls Frank Reagan in an attempt to get out of jail. Upon meeting the daughter of his late friend, who died just a night before, Frank is shown to be heartbroken and shocked.

It is known that Tess’s behavior towards a rowdy customer was the result of the pain and suffering caused by her father's death.

However, Frank who is a strict follower of the law does not help her to get freed of her charges. It is shown that Tess and Detective Abigail Baker both tell Frank that Lenny would want Frank to help his daughter in this troubling scenario.

To which Frank is shown stating that Lenny would also know what his decision would be and respect them.

Frank, figures out a way to help his best friend's daughter and yet adheres to the law. He provides his support to Tess by bailing her out of jail and even provides contact of a defense attorney, just in case she needs help.

Further towards the end, Frank is shown telling Tess that he will be present for her no matter what if she ends up serving time in jail.

He invites Tess for a Sunday family dinner, and the episode ends with Frank giving a toast to his best friend Lenny.

How Did Treat Williams Die?

The Everwood actor Treat Williams died on 12 June 2023 in a road mishap. His motorcycle had collided with a car.

Following the traffic incident, the Vermont State Police released a statement where they mentioned the arrest of a person linked to the road traffic incident.

The Bennington County State Attorney’s report suggested that the vehicle of the accused had “turned into the path of Mr. Williams’ motorcycle.” Soon after he was taken to the hospital for treatment, the Deep Rising actor was pronounced dead.

