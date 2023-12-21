How did Bradley Cooper's Maestro become reason Ana de Armas-Jake Gyllenhaal's movie got shelved?

Bradley Cooper stars in the biographical drama Maestro, a film about Leonard Bernstein and his relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre. The movie, released on Netflix, has garnered high praise from critics and audiences, earning 81% and 88% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, following its theatrical release.

According to reports, long before Maestro arrived, another movie about Leonard Bernstein was in the works and set to star Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role and Ana de Armas as Felicia Montealegre.

Ana de Armas-Jake Gyllenhaal movie got shelved by Bradley Cooper's Maestro

Ana de Armas and Jake Gyllenhaal's movie was canceled due to Bradley Cooper's new Netflix film Maestro. Cooper has directed and starred in Maestro, a biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein and his relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. Prior to Maestro's release, there were reports of another film about Leonard Bernstein in development, with Jake Gyllenhaal slated to play the lead role and Ana de Armas cast as Felicia Montealegre.

However, the Bernstein estate went with Bradley Cooper's iteration, which Jake Gyllenhaal discussed in a 2021 interview with Deadline . He said,

"No one likes to admit this, but we got beat at our own game. That's basically what happened." He continued, "There's really nothing more to say about it than that. There's always another project. Sticking your neck out, hoping to get to tell the stories you love and that have been in your heart for a very long time, is something to be proud of."

Gyllenhaal added, "And that story, that idea of playing one of the most preeminent Jewish artists in America and his struggle with his identity, was in my heart for 20-some-odd years, but sometimes those things don't work out. In this business, if you're lucky enough to stick it out for a while, we can easily forget that getting to tell the story isn't the most important thing. I mean, this is our life. Gotta enjoy it. Bottom line and this may be my Achilles heel, or it may be my superpower, but I wish them the best."

Fans outraged as Ana de Armas-Jake Gyllenhaal movie got canceled

Movie enthusiasts argue that Jake Gyllenhaal, Jewish, and Ana de Armas, Cuban, would have been more accurate for the respective roles. The controversy surrounding this news is that Bernstein was Jewish and his wife was Costa Rican, while Cooper, who is not Jewish, wore a prosthetic nose for the character.

Taking to X/Twitter, one user wrote: "Bradley Cooper decided to wear a prosthetic nose to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein. The main female character is supposed to be Latina, but ended up being played by white actress Carey Mulligan."

"We were robbed of the Leonard Bernstein biopic with Ana De Armas and Jake Gyllenhaal," another user wrote.

A third user commented, "Always reminded that this film is about a Jewish artist's life & struggles in America and how Bradley Cooper (not Jewish) basically stole the rights of this from Jake Gyllenhaal."

"Friendly reminder that Jake Gyllenhaal, an actual Jewish man, spent years trying to acquire the rights to a Leonard Bernstein biopic only for Bradley Cooper to take it, then wear a prosthetic nose and say it was because 'otherwise I just wouldn't believe he's a human being'," another user added.

A fifth wrote, "They passed on Jake Gyllenhaal, a talented actor who's actually Jewish, and cast Bradley Cooper with a caricatural prosthetic nose".

