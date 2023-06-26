How did Britney Spears let down fans at Glastonbury during Elton John’s set? Details inside

The highly anticipated Glastonbury Festival left Britney Spears fans disheartened as their hopes of seeing the pop icon take the stage were crushed. With Elton John headlining on Sunday, speculations ran rampant that Britney might surprise the audience with a special guest appearance. The much-anticipated duet between the two, their 2022 collaboration Hold Me Closer, was the talk of the festival.

Despite the growing excitement, it gradually became apparent that Britney Spears was not going to make an appearance. This realization was strengthened when Brandon Flowers joined Elton John on stage to perform Tiny Dancer, leaving fans puzzled and disappointed. Social media platforms were soon filled with humorous reactions, as fans expressed their frustration over Britney's absence and the letdown of the anticipated collaboration.

The reasons behind the assumption that Britney would be at Glastonbury remain unclear, as there were no credible reports suggesting her participation. Meanwhile, Britney had recently returned from a vacation in Mexico and was active on her Instagram account, seemingly indicating that she had no plans to perform at the festival. With her limited public appearances and reported disinterest in returning to the spotlight, the chances of seeing Britney live and in person appear increasingly slim.

The disappointment of fans hoping for a live Britney Spears performance at Glastonbury is a stark reminder that her return to the music scene may be elusive. Although she is preparing for a recording comeback, her inclination to remain out of the public eye casts doubt on the possibility of witnessing her on stage anytime soon. While Elton John successfully drew a massive crowd, Britney's absence left fans reminiscing about her memorable performances in Las Vegas.

