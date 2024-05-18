Cameron Diaz Once Dismissed All Rumors About Back In Action Co-Star Jamie Foxx, Here's How

Speculation around Cameron Diaz’s Hollywood exit for the second time after her anticipated return in 2022, had sparked rumors about her co-star Jamie Foxx instead. Netflix’s Back In Action marks the notable actress’ Hollywood comeback after she retired from acting in 2018.

Diaz will reportedly quit acting once again following the release of the Netflix movie in November 2024, to focus on being a mom. Eventually, rumors fluttered in that Jamie Foxx, who stars alongside Diaz in Back In Action, his poor behavior on set forced her to contemplate another acting break. But the Bad Teacher star later shut down the long-standing rumors about Foxx.

Cameron Diaz broke silence on Jamie Foxx rumors

The 51-year-old actress condemned the rumors about the Django Unchained star while expressing her frustration over the matter, ever since the rumors surfaced last year. “I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” Cameron Diaz said during an appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast hosted by Molly Sims in December 2023.

"You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'" The Holiday star vented. She addressed the rumors that alleged Foxx was "miserable" to Diaz behind the scenes and forced her to "never make another movie again." The rumors were also reported by media outlets which the actress deemed as false claims.

Furthermore, Diaz, who earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2009, raved about her Back In Action co-star. She said, Jamie Foxx, 56, is a “special person” who is extremely talented and super fun to be with. “Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much,” the Charlie’s Angels star once noted. She also called him classy for not reacting to any of the rumors.

Cameron Diaz earned supreme fame with her breakout role in 1994’s The Mask alongside Jim Carrey. But after 2014’s Annie, she confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, to raise a family and be near her only daughter. 2024’s Back In Action will be Diaz’s first movie in a decade but the odds are, she might take another hiatus after that.

Why is Cameron Diaz retiring from Hollywood once again?

If not any rift with Jamie Foxx then why? This has been the burning question from Diaz’s fans. The actress has long voiced her concerns with Hollywood’s drama and she'd always wanted out. But after a long hiatus, Diaz missed the art of movie making and made her return in 2022 to film the Netflix action-comedy flick.

Soon after, news surfaced that the actress was set to quit acting again. While Diaz hadn’t directly addressed her retirement, a source close to her told the Daily Mail that it is because of her family. “These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” they said. The source also highlighted how the actress prioritizes her 3-year-old daughter, Raddix. In short, Diaz loves being a mom over anything else.

Diaz welcomed her daughter Raddix in 2019, a year after she confirmed her acting hiatus. She also launched her organic wine brand, Avaline in 2020 which had probably kept her busy since her Hollywood retirement.

Netflix’s Back In Action is scheduled for release on November 15, 2024.

