How did Cardi B blast two women after they mocked a TikToker clicking pictures at a ball game?

Cardi B just showed her support to a TikToker who was being mocked by two women for clicking a picture during a ball game.

What is the viral TikTok video about?

A video recently went viral on TikTok, where a person named Jackie La Bonita is seen giving a play-by-play of an incident wherein she was posing for photos at a ball game. She then noticed that a woman sitting behind her saw her filming and flipped the camera bird at the bird.

The woman then started filming the scene herself as she loudly said, “Laaaaame”, and included her friend in mocking Jackie by laughing out loud.

Jackie said that she heard them talk and could confirm that the two women were indeed talking about her.

The video by Jackie was uploaded on TikTok on Saturday, April 22, and now has over 34 million views.

Cardi B and netizens react to Jackie’s video

Many netizens including Cardi B reacted to the viral TikTok and it would not be an exaggeration to say that they did not like the two women’s behaviour. While the comments under Jackie’s videos were turned off, social media users expressed their opinions on other platforms.

While many netizens them, it is alleged that some viewers also leaked their personal information online.

Cardi B took to Twitter and wrote, “I would [have] put that ring to use,” referring to Jackie’s huge jewel-encrusted ring.

One user said, “If you go somewhere and you sit behind someone who’s trying to enjoy themselves, and all you could do is sit there and make fun of them, then your life gotta be pretty sad and pathetic.”

A second person’s tweet read, “Girl, don’t lose that confidence because you’re BEAUTIFUL and they’re over there being obnoxious and doing all that because they’re just jealous. Like, who does that to another girl? if I was there or any other girl was there, we would be hyping you UP!”

Some users pointed out that while the two women should be called out, leaking their personal information online was not the apt thing to do.

