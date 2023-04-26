How did Dave Hollis die? Former Disney Distribution Chief’s autopsy reveals cause of death

Dave Hollis, former Disney Distribution Chief who was responsible for re-launching major series like Star Wars, Avengers, and more died in February 2023. His cause of death has been revealed by the autopsy report obtained by NBC News.

According to NBC News, Dave Hollis died because of the ‘toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl’.

On February 14, 2023, Dave Hollis’ family confirmed his death via a statement to the Los Angeles Times. The family also shared that the former Disney Distribution Chief suddenly passed away at his home in Texas after he was hospitalized for heart problems.

Here is everything that we know about the cause of death of the former Disney Distribution Chief.

Dave Hollis’ cause of death

According to the reports, Dave Hollis’ death was ruled as an accident after he was found unresponsive and the medical examiner declared him to be dead at the scene. It was also noted that atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure were additional factors in his death.

The report said that Dave had an enlarged and dilated heart along with a history of drug abuse, high blood pressure, depression, and alcohol. The autopsy report read, ‘Mr. Hollis' underlying natural disease of the heart would have predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm, particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine’.

Dave was previously married to influencer Rachel Hollis before they announced their split in June 2020. The divorced couple shared four children together. Earlier, Rachel opened up about how she is helping her kids to deal with the loss of their father. She said, ‘My way of helping them through this is, whatever you are feeling is fair and allowed and real to you. You are allowed to feel those feelings. We're sad, we're angry, we're confused and we're all the feelings’.

