How Did David Beckham Convince Victoria Beckham to Star In Her Upcoming Docuseries? Find Out

David Beckham has recently revealed that he plays an important role in convincing his wife, Victoria Beckham, to participate in her upcoming Netflix documentary series. The streaming giant first announced the docuseries in August last year.

Appearing in an interview on the Today Show on January 14 to promote his IM8 supplement, Beckham said his wife was resistant at first to being involved in the project. He said, "Yeah, it wasn’t the easiest thing to get her to agree to."

Though convincing Victoria was not easy, Beckham thought she would shine in the format, given her memorable contributions to his own Emmy-winning docuseries, Beckham. He added that the new series would allow her a chance to demonstrate her hard work and accomplishments.

He said, "In my opinion, she was the star of mine. So I just thought, ‘This is the opportunity.’"

The documentary will focus on how Victoria transitioned from a Spice Girl to one of the leading figures in fashion and beauty. David wants the viewers to understand, through behind-the-scenes coverage, what his wife has done over 18 years in running her business. According to Beckham, many people have no idea what kind of relentless work she has put into this.

While gushing about Victoria, he added, "She’s been working on her brand for the last 18 years. She’s unbelievably hard-working, and no one gets to see that. So I convinced her to let people actually see what she does every day and what goes into her business."

Advertisement

Netflix's docuseries is set to feature behind the scenes of Victoria Beckham's married life with David Beckham and the four children she had with him-Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Though all the details remain untold, there is much excitement about the show, especially following the viral moments of the Beckham documentary.

ALSO READ: Victoria Beckham Slams Nose Job Rumors, Reveals Real Secret of Sculpted Look: 'I Like to Draw'