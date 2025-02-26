How Did David Beckham Sway His Wife Victoria Beckham Into Doing Her Own Netflix Docuseries? ‘It Took a Minute to…’

It took a lot of convincing for Victoria Beckham to agree to do her Netflix docuseries, and the credit goes to none other than her husband, David Beckham. According to Deadline, the former soccer star previewed Victoria’s docuseries at MIPTV Media Market on Tuesday, February 25.

Speaking to the streamer’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, David revealed that the “special” project was a long time in the making. Especially because convincing his wife took some time. “It took a minute to try and get her to agree with it,” he said.

Although it wasn’t “easy” to convince her after the success of his Beckham doc, he knew that he was the only person who could sway the Spice Girl alum into changing her mind, and eventually, he did.

He continued to speak about the docuseries, teasing that it would showcase Victoria in a completely different light. The doc, hailing from his Studio 99 banner, is directed by Becoming filmmaker Nadia Hallgren.

The docuseries will cover Victoria’s journey to success, from attaining massive stardom from her pop music group Spice Girl in the 90s to finding her feet in the fashion industry. Calling her the “hardest working woman” he’s known, David asked people to look for some surprising elements in the series.

He revealed that most people might know Victoria from the hit 90s band, but things didn’t come easy for her; she had been working for a long time before Spice Girls changed her life. “I think it’s going to be really special. It’s so emotional, there’s drama — and the drama’s real,” the Emmy-winning producer added.

Advertisement

As for his 2023 hit docuseries, the former sportsman revealed that he wasn’t stoked during the production of the series but enjoyed the aftermath and the “incredible” impact it left at the end.

Victoria’s untitled docuseries is under production, whereas Beckham is streaming on Netflix.