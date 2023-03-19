How did Demi Lovato inspire Paris Hilton to write her memoir? Find out

The release of Paris: The Memoir by socialite Paris Hilton earlier this month has included several shocking revelations about her personal life ranging from facing abuse at the CEDU boarding school to getting hurt by musician Pink.

One of the surprising revelations about the Hilton hotel chain heiress was how singer Demi Lovato inspired her. Continue reading to know more.

Paris Hilton about Demi Lovato

In her book Paris: The Memoir, Paris Hilton reveals that it was Demi Lovato who has given her courage to bring her story together and put it forth for the people. Hilton explains that the Confident singer’s 2017 documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated compelled her to think. Paris Hilton said, ‘I was as stunned as the rest of the world by how real, vulnerable, and courageous she was’.

Hilton further added that in the documentary Demi Lovato shared about a painful past which was difficult to share and how she moved towards self acceptance with this intense journey. Hilton wanted that self acceptance for herself and therefore was inspired by Lovato.

Paris Hilton also talked about how these childhood trauma of being groomed by teacher, getting raped in mall, suffering abuse from boarding schools had negative impact on her life. She often used to travel and party just to forget about such things.

Earlier Paris Hilton was famous because she was hailing from the hotel chain Hilton but slowly she created her own name by being an It girl and social media influencer. However, her sudden rise in the global fame came with release of her s*x tape by ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon. Hilton has undoubtedly created more wealth by starring in reality shows and red carpeting through the events.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato set to make directorial debut with documentary about child stardom for Hulu, DEETS inside