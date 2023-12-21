How did Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich react to her engagement? Exploring the singer's timeline with ex-finace

Demi Lovato, the acclaimed pop sensation, experienced a highly publicized romance with actor Max Ehrich before their split in 2020. The engagement, though initially celebrated, faced challenges, leading to a separation. Lovato has since found new love with Jutes, a Canadian musician and producer known for his soulful creations. This fresh chapter in her personal life seems to bring joy and stability, reflecting Lovato's resilience and commitment to growth. As a vocal advocate for mental health, Lovato continues to inspire with her openness about relationships and self-discovery, captivating fans with her musical and personal evolution.

How did Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich react to her engagement?

Max Ehrich has addressed the situation surrounding purported social media posts depicting his reaction to Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes' engagement, denouncing them as "fabricated and cruel. As per Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old actor set the record straight, stating, "I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi’s life, a moment that should only be celebrated."

Ehrich went on to emphasize about their 2020 romance adding, “That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago.” Ehrich expressed genuine well-wishes for his ex-fiancée's recent relationship milestone, stating, "From the bottom of my heart, I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness." He further added, “I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance. Thank you and God Bless.”

Who is Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato’s ex fiancée?

Max Lewis Ehrich, widely known as Max Ehrich, is a versatile American actor, dancer, and singer born in 1991. At 32 years old, he is best known for portraying Fenmore Baldwin in the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Ehrich also took on the role of Hunter May in the sci-fi drama TV series Under the Dome. His credits extend to the big screen with a notable appearance in High School Musical 3: Senior Year and various TV shows, including iCarly, Ugly Betty, Shake It Up, and 100 Things to Do Before High School.

Joining The Young and the Restless in 2012, Ehrich earned recognition with a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2013. This acknowledgment continued for three consecutive years. His most recent project is the biographical drama Southern Gospel, where he starred alongside Emma Myers, portraying the character Samuel Allen.

Ehrich's romantic life has been a subject of public attention, particularly his tumultuous relationship with Demi Lovato. Despite expressing some upset sentiments post-breakup, the actor appears to have moved on. Reports suggested he was romantically involved with singer Mariah Angeliq from November 2020, but recent developments indicate she is now dating musician Roshon Fegan, suggesting Ehrich and Angeliq have gone their separate ways. While there were speculations about a romance with Yamila Saud in 2022, neither party confirmed their relationship.

