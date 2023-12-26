How did Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert celebrate their first Christmas amidst her craniectomy recovery?

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, the adorable couple known for their stint on Dancing with the Stars, celebrated their first Christmas as newlyweds amidst a challenging recovery journey. Hayley, 29, recently underwent an emergency craniotomy, adding a poignant note to their festive season. Despite the hurdles, the couple radiated love and resilience, sharing a heart-warming Christmas post that echoed the spirit of togetherness and gratitude.

A Merry Christmas amidst recovery

Derek and Hayley’s Instagram post painted a picture of love, featuring the couple sharing a kiss in front of their Christmas tree. The couple captioned the post as, “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment.” The heartfelt caption wished everyone a Merry Christmas while emphasizing the precious gift of life and the love they share. The image symbolized a triumph of love over adversity, marking their first holiday season as a married couple amidst Hayley’s ongoing recovery.

The couple’s journey started in 2015 on Dancing with the Stars, and they tied the knot in August, surrounded by the redwood forests of Monterey County, California. This Christmas held deeper significance as it unfolded against the backdrop of Hayley’s recent health scare.

Advertisement

Also read: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/hollywood/what-happened-to-derek-houghs-wife-exploring-hayley-houghs-hospitalization-as-dwts-judge-shares-update-1264279

Navigating Hayley’s health scare

Hayley Erbert’s injury happened during a performance on their dance tour in Washington D.C. One night, as they were finishing their show, she became disoriented. It turned out that she had a cranial hematoma, which means there was a collection of blood from a burst blood vessel in her brain. The situation was serious, and she needed emergency surgery called a craniectomy. In this procedure, doctors had to remove a part of her skull to address the issue. It was a challenging moment, but thanks to quick medical attention, she underwent a successful surgery, marking a significant step in her recovery journey.

Gratitude and positivity

In the face of adversity, Derek Hough expressed profound gratitude for the exceptional medical team, especially Dr. Mai, who played a pivotal role in saving Hayley's life. The couple's joint Instagram post echoed their appreciation for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and positive energy from well-wishers. Derek acknowledged the heartwarming support as a source of strength during this challenging time.

Their fairy tale wedding celebration

The Dancing with the Stars duo tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Monterey County, California. The wedding festivities began with a breathtaking welcome party at a cliffside estate in Carmel. The couple, surrounded by 106 guests, exchanged both personal and traditional vows during an emotional ceremony officiated by Hough’s brother-in-law. Erbert looked timeless in a custom duchess satin gown by Marchesa, and Hough wore a suit by Tom Ford. The reception took place in a 100-year-old barn, with regal yet rustic decor, and featured performances by the Jordan Kahn Music Company. Famous friends like Julianne Hough, Jenna Johnson, and Nina Dobrev attended, making it a magical celebration.

Also read: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/hollywood/dancing-with-the-stars-2023-competitive-dance-reality-series-to-host-taylor-swift-themed-night-heres-what-we-know-about-it-1256685