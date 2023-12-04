How did Disney CEO Bob Iger respond to shockingly low numbers at The Marvels box office?

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently attributed the lackluster box office performance of The Marvels to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what Bob explained regarding the impact of COVID-19 on The Marvels.

Speaking at a New York Times business summit, Iger revealed that "The Marvels was shot during COVID; there wasn’t as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives [that are] really looking over what’s being done day after day after day.”

Iger also addressed broader shifts in the entertainment landscape, citing streaming services as a significant factor in the changing dynamics of film consumption. He noted that “the experience of accessing [the films] and watching them in the home is better than it ever was." “And [it’s] a bargain when you think about it. Streaming Disney+, you can get it for $7 a month. That’s a lot cheaper than taking your whole family to a film. So, I think the bar is now raised in terms of quality about what gets people out of their homes and into movie theaters.”

Messaging in recent films was another aspect Iger identified as a potential drawback. He stressed the importance of prioritizing entertainment over conveying explicit messages. According to Iger, the emphasis on positive messages sometimes overshadowed storytelling, and this shift may have contributed to a decline in audience engagement.

Iger also acknowledged the evolving expectations in the film industry, particularly regarding box office performance. He mentioned that “And I’m not sure another studio will ever achieve some of the numbers that we achieved." “I mean, we got to the point where if a film didn’t do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed,” he said. “That’s an unbelievably high standard, and I think we have to get more realistic.”

Looking ahead, Disney's film lineup includes highly anticipated releases like Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King in the coming year. However, not everyone agrees with Iger's assessment. Some critics, like journalist Ramsey, dismissed Iger's comments as an "astonishing level of bulls***." Ramsey argued that the challenges faced by Marvel and Disney extend beyond the issue of on-set supervision and involve deeper-rooted issues in the industry.

Iger's remarks stirred controversy, prompting discussions among fans, industry professionals, and journalists about the complex factors influencing the performance of films in the current cinematic landscape.

