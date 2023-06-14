How did DJ Khaled get injured during surfing accident? Find out

DJ Khaled has shown his fans that it is okay to fall as long as you get up. A recent video that he posted to Instagram shows the DJ trying his hand at surfing but not really excelling at it. May it be him grooving to songs on the beach at Calico's to sharing a video of his epic surfing fail, Khaled always shares glimpses of his life with fans frequently. In the video posted online, the DJ can be seen falling head-first into the ocean and sustaining an injury after.

How did DJ Khaled get injured while surfing?

Khaled took to his Instagram a few days ago, where he posted a video of himself trying to surf. His fans love the star for his larger-than-life attitude, and he often shares videos and photos of his latest adventure on social media for his fans to see. In the video DJ Khaled posted online, he can be seen trying to ride the waves on an electric hydrofoil surfboard. All seems to be going well until 30 seconds in, when the star losses balance and falls head-first into the clear water. The video then features a loop of the moment DJ Khaled fell into the water, followed by a video of him getting a massage for what seems like an injury he sustained during his watersports adventure.

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to update the fans about what had happened during the surfing accident. “Recap of morning golf soon come, I tried playing today but I had cut the game short I injured myself surfing yesterday. So, I thought I could play through the pain,” he revealed. Khaled explained the situation further by adding, “So, I'm get a massage and call dr make to sure I'm great. But nothing going stop me from playing golf I'll be back on the course Tomorow hopefully the pain will go away."

Fans react to DJ Khaled’s surfing accident

As soon as Khaled posted the video online, his fans showed him an overwhelming amount of support as they prayed for his speedy recovery. The comment section was filled with fans praying for him to get well. “I just love your Videos! The Are so entertaining and also interesting! Wish you fast recovery” one fan commented. Another added, “Wishing you a speedy recovery Khaled! Fan luv”

A user who seemed to be an expert at the waterport commented, “You were attempting to e-foil, which is a lot harder than surfing, thank goodness you didn’t hit the foil! Hope you are back on the course asap!”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salma Hayek opens up about her role in Black Mirror Season 6; Says she was 'shocked' by the script