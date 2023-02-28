How did Doja Cat become a trained Bharatnatyam dancer? Find out

Doja Cat is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer? Yes, you read that right! An American rapper and singer-songwriter, Doja Cat, learned Bharatnatyam when she was living in an ashram based in California during her childhood days. She practiced Hinduism in an ashram run by the American Jazz artist, Alice Coltrane. Doja Cat spent five years in New York before moving to California, where she started taking dance lessons.

Under the swami ship of Alice Coltrane, Doja Cat donned headscarves and sang bhajans at the temple, but she didn’t continue this practice for long because of restrictive Hinduism norms. So, she moved away from there and joined breakdancing classes. While she was in high school, she became a part of a professional pop-locking troupe and took part in several dance performances all around Los Angeles. Pop locking is a very funky dance style that was first developed in the 1960s. Later, she took singing lessons from her aunt, who was a singer by profession. This helped her get into a performing arts high school. Doja Cat once said that Bharatnatyam is a highly emotive classical dance form and is more about angles and forming shapes with your body. Check out this Instagram post shared by 'brownhistory' where you can see the young Doja Cat at the ashram in the last picture.