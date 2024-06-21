How Did Donald Sutherland Bag His Role in M*A*S*H? Find Out as Legendary Actor Passes Away at 88

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Donald Sutherland is a legendary actor who has starred in numerous remarkable films. While his more recent credits include movies such as The Hunger Games, his earlier work was also highly acclaimed. One of his most celebrated roles was in the movie M*A*S*H, a war dramedy.

If you have been a fan of his work over the years, you should know the story of how the Pride and Prejudice actor landed his role in the movie M*A*S*H.

How did Donald Sutherland get a role in M*A*S*H?

It was during The Dirty Dozen that Donald Sutherland gave an impressive performance, paving the way for his role in M*A*S*H.

In the Robert Aldrich film, a huge cast was gathered to play 12 American soldiers who were in a military prison for insubordination or violent behavior. Among the cast were Lee Marvin, Clint Walker, Telly Savalas, John Cassavetes, Robert Ryan, Charles Bronson, Ernest Borgnine, and Donald Sutherland.

During a 2005 interview with The Guardian, Sutherland mentioned how a scene from The Dirty Dozen, where he played the role of Vernon Pinkley and eventually a posing General, changed his career.

While talking about the movie, the Backdraft actor recalled an instance where Walker, who was initially chosen to pose as the General, had refused to do the role. Consequently, the director chose Sutherland.

The late actor mentioned that one day Clint Walker got up and said, “I don't think it's appropriate for me, as a star in Hollywood, and a representative of the Native American people, to play this stupid scene.”

Sutherland further mentioned that Aldrich, who did not even know the Forsaken actor’s name at the time, turned to him instantly and ordered, “You! With the big ears! You do it!”

Fortunately, Ingo Preminger, the producer of M*A*S*H, was present on the set that day.

Watching Sutherland portray the character of the General in a scene where Marvin’s character asks Sutherland’s Vernon Pinkley to pose as the visiting General had impressed Preminger.

A few years later, the producer cast Sutherland as Hawkeye Pierce, even “before he had a director,” according to the Animal House star.

Donald Sutherland passes away

The great movie legend, Donald Sutherland passed away at the age of 88, after a prolonged illness. In a statement, his son actor Kiefer Sutherland, mentioned, “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland has passed away.”

In the post that Kiefer had shared on X (formerly Twitter), he went on to express how important he felt his dad was “in the history of film.”

