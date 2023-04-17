How did Elijah Wood react to news of multiple new Lord of the Rings films? Find out

Some actors work their entire lives and portray multiple different roles but always remain the most popular for one particular beloved role. Elijah Wood is one such actor, who has been acting for more than 30 years but is always remembered as Frodo Baggins from the award-winning and acclaimed film franchise The Lord of the Rings.

The iconic films, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novel series of the same name, remain one of the most loved films of all time. Now with Warner Brothers announcing that they'll be making multiple new Lord of the Rings movies, here's what Wood has to say.

ALSO READ: Are new Lord of the Rings movies in works as Warner Bros. Discovery secured the J.R.R. Tolkien's books rights?

How did Elijah Wood react to new Lord of the Rings movies?

In an interview with GQ, Wood reacted to the news of multiple new Lord of the Rings movies and though he is excited, he knows that the studio just wants to make a lot of money. "I'm fascinated and I'm excited. I hope it's good. I'm surprised—I don't know why I'm surprised because of course there would be more movies," he said.

"Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It's not that a bunch of executives are like, 'Let's make really awesome art.' And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive," the 42-year-old added.

Wood explained, "But Lord of the Rings didn't come out of that place. It came out of a passion for these books and wanting to see them realized. And I hope that that is ultimately what will drive everything forward with whatever these subsequent movies are. I just hope that it's the same motivating factor at its core, whenever they hire a screenwriter and a filmmaker—that it is with reverence for Tolkien's material and enthusiasm to explore it."

This isn't the only time that Tolkien's Lord of the Rigs universe has been adapted into more visual work. After the Lord of the Rings trilogy, director Peter Jackson made The Hobbit spin-off film trilogy, and more recently, Amazon splurged $715 million on their massively promoted Rings of Power series, which was released last year.

When asked if he tends to choose darker characters to play in hopes of a detour from his Frodo Baggins image, Wood said, "Maybe right after Lord of the Rings, the idea of pushing boundaries or pushing up against preconceived notions as to who I am [appealed to me]. But honestly, over time, it wasn't really motivated by anything beyond falling in love with material or wanting to work with a filmmaker."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 21 Movies like Harry Potter for all the fantasy fans out there

Advertisement

On being asked if he was set financially after leading a film franchise so iconic, Wood who is currently seen in Yellowjackets 2 revealed, "I didn't want to rest on my laurels. I didn't want to simply take it easy. I knew that I couldn't take for granted that I would always have work, even though I was a part of something as big as Lord of the Rings. The foolish decision would've been to be like, 'It's cool, I got it."