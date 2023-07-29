How did Elon Musk react to ex-wife Talulah Riley getting engaged to Thomas Brodie Sangster? Find out

Ever since actress Talulah Riley announced her engagement to actor Thomas Brodie Sangster on July 27, 2023, on Twitter, netizens have been curious to know what her ex-husband Elon Musk's thoughts would be regarding it. The founder of Tesla has reacted to the happy news shared by Talulah and here's what he said about this new beginning of her life.

How did Elon Musk react to ex-wife Talulah Riley's engagement?

Talulah posted a lovely selfie with Thomas to announce the engagement news and wrote the caption, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" Musk reacted to the news and replied, "Congratulations!" which was followed by a red heart emoji. Thomas posted another picture with his now-fiancée on his Instagram account to share this ecstatic moment with his supporters and 1.1 million followers.

"Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X," he captioned the image of Talulah and him on a boat while making a reference to his popular 2003 film, Love Actually. The actor played Sam in the multi-starrer and is also known for portraying Newt in the Maze Runner series. Talulah and Thomas met in 2021 while filming the FX series Pistols and dated for over two years before deciding to get engaged to one another.

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley's relationship

After dating for two years, Talulah and Musk tied the knot in 2010 at the Dornoch Cathedral, in Scotland, but they officially divorced in 2012. The two reconciled and married again but their second marriage lasted till 2016 when they divorced again. Talking about their decision to remarry after reconciliation, Talulah told Express UK, "That logic made sense at the time."

"He's a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we’re good to each other, which is really nice. I have the utmost love for him," she added. The Pride and Prejudice actress then told The Sunday Times, "I love Elon fiercely and always will, not necessarily in an intense, romantic way but in a broad 'he's my family' way."

