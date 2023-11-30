How did Elvis Presley die? Exploring the cause of the iconic singer's death amid Christmas at Graceland tribute show

In 1977, the world mourned the sudden death of Elvis Presley, the king of rock and roll, who passed away at 42. Elvis's girlfriend, Ginger Alden, discovered him lifeless on the bathroom floor at Graceland, marking the beginning of a mystery surrounding his death.

What was Elvis Persley's cause of death?

Rockstar's Legacy and Controversies



Elvis's life transformed music in the '50s, amassing 108 Billboard Hot 100 hits and making Graceland the second-most-visited U.S. property. Despite his legendary status, controversies swirled around his wild lifestyle, including allegations of pursuing underage relationships.

The Day Elvis Died



On August 16, 1977, Ginger Alden found Elvis unconscious in the bathroom. Rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead at 42 due to heart failure. However, the truth behind his demise remained concealed as his family sealed his autopsy results for five decades.

The Hidden Truth and Substance Abuse



Elvis's sealed autopsy, set to reveal details in 2027, hinted at shocking revelations. His blood contained drugs like Dilaudid and Demerol, exposing a concealed battle with substance abuse. Doctors criticized the rushed cause of death announcement, shedding light on Elvis's addiction struggles.

Doctor's overprescription and legal battles



Dr. Nick, Elvis's doctor, faced legal battles for overprescribing thousands of drugs, leading to a suspended license in 1980 and permanent revocation in 1995. The excessive medications fueled Elvis's health decline and sparked public outrage.

Health struggles and constipation controversy



Elvis's health deteriorated with weight gain, refusal to bathe in 1975, and insomnia, contributing to amphetamine addiction. The controversial claim of death due to chronic constipation arose, suggesting his forceful attempts to defecate compressed his abdominal aorta, leading to heart failure.

Drug Overdose or Seizure?



Conflicting theories surrounded Elvis's cause of death, with some suggesting a drug overdose. However, when the investigation reopened in 1994, coroner Joseph Davis disagreed, pointing out the peculiar position of Elvis's body. The mystery continues, leaving questions about the rock and roll icon's final moments unanswered.

Honoring ELVIS: A Star-Studded Christmas Celebration

NBC's special Christmas at Graceland paid tribute to the iconic legacy of Elvis Presley with a night of stellar performances. The inaugural event, held at Graceland in Memphis, unfolded with a heartfelt rendition by country star Lainey Wilson.

The emotional journey continued as Lana Del Rey took the stage, delivering a poignant cover of Elvis' Unchained Melody. Fans were deeply moved by the performance, with some expressing the need for Lana to officially release the cover for streaming, citing tears and emotional resonance.

"Lana needs to put that cover of 'Unchained Melody' on streaming, I literally cried," shared one emotional fan on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan shared the sentiment, stating, "Being a girl means crying over Lana singing 'Unchained Melody.'"

The star-studded lineup at Graceland didn't stop there. Joining the festive celebration were musical luminaries like John Legend, Alanis Morissette, Post Malone, Kasey Musgraves, Kane Brown, and The War and Treaty.

The event also featured Riley Keough, Elvis, and Priscilla Presley's granddaughter, who not only graced the stage but also held the role of executive producer for the holiday special, adding a personal touch to the heartfelt tribute.

