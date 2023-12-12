How did Emma Stone get a black eye before her wedding? Exploring details as the Golden Globe nominee reveals hilarious story

A wedding is one of the most important days in any person’s life. They wait and plan for it obsessively hoping for everything to be perfect, but something always falls short.

For Emma Stone, it wasn’t a lack of preparation at her wedding but an unfortunate injury that led to a hilarious story from her wedding day.

How did Emma Stone get a black eye before her wedding?

Emma Stone recently appeared on an episode of the podcast Smartless that is hosted by Will Arnet, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. The episode was filled with many fun conversations and hilarious anecdotes. One of them was a story Emma Stone told about the time she got a black eye right before her wedding.

The La La Land actress got married to comedy writer Dave McCary in 2020. A night before the ceremony though she met with an unfortunate yet hilarious accident that gave her a black eye right before her big day.

“The week that I got married, I opened a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye,” the Easy A actress said. “And that’s where it stops”

The Poor Things actress agreed to the joke made by Sean Hayes that she should have worn a helmet, saying she probably did along with extensive therapy after the incident.

Emma Stone has been quite private about her relationship and marriage to Dave McCary whom she met in 2017 while hosting SNL. McCary was a comedy writer on the show at that time. The two privately started dating and got engaged in 2019, when Dave posted a picture of them together on his social media.

The pair got married the next year and in 2021 welcomed their daughter Louise Jean McCary. The couple live a very simple life and tend to stay away from the media as long as Emma is not promoting a film.

According to a US Weekly source, the couple are quite content with each other and are supportive of each other’s careers while also being focused on raising their daughter well.

“For Emma, quitting acting and being a stay-at-home mom would be like cutting off one of her limbs. That’s just not her,” they began before adding, “Acting is as vital to her as breathing, it’s a part of who she is—and Dave’s 100 percent behind her.” the source had said.

Emma Stone’s recent career milestone

Emma Stone has always been a bonafide star who has impressed audiences and critics with her immense acting talent, even bagging an Oscar for her performance in La La Land. Since her marriage and child, she has been a bit quiet on the work front but she made a fantastic comeback this year with some remarkable projects.

Her film, Poor Things got a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards along with her performance in it. Apart from that her show with Nathan Fielder, The Curse earned huge critical praise and is gearing up to be a big hit at the Emmy Awards next year as well. If everything goes right she may even be nominated for an Oscar and Emmy in the same year.

