How did General Hospital star Tyler Christopher die aged 50? Co-star posts tribute, calls him 'truly talented individual'

*Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death*

*Trigger warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction*

After the news of The Young and the Restless star Billy Miller's death, another soap opera actor has passed away. Tyler Christopher, who used to star in General Hospital, has died aged 50. The award-winning artist's death was confirmed by his former co-star Maurice Benard through social media. Here's how he died, what his former co-workers as well as show's producer have to say, and how fans are reacting to the heartbreaking news.

How did General Hospital star Tyler Christopher die aged 50?

Benard took to his Instagram to share the news of Christopher's passing and revealed that he died after a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. He wrote, "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him." Benard also mentioned how Christopher was a mental health advocate.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Why is Austin drowning his sorrows by drinking alcohol and is it related to Ava?

Additionally, the departed actor used to speak about his experience with substance abuse and the need for treatment for the same. Christopher also suffered from bipolar depression and alcohol addiction. Meanwhile, General Hospital's producer Frank Valentini told People, "I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend." For the unversed, he played Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016.

More about Tyler Christopher

He portrayed Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2018 to 2019 and was a multiple-time Daytime Emmy nominee and winner for his work. On the personal front, he was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. He then married Brienne Pedigo in 2008 but the two got divorced in 2021. They have two children namely Greysun Christopher and Boheme Christopher. He was placed under the guardianship of his sister Susan Asmo Baker in 2019.

This happened after an incident of alcohol withdrawal where he hit his head and had to go through life-saving surgery after internal bleeding. His sister filed for guardianship during the process. Christopher was also arrested more than once for public intoxication. Fans have been mourning the loss and posting tribute messages. One user said, "I named my son Christopher Tyler because his name Tyler Christopher was so beautiful. I'll always remember him."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura's chat with Alexis give her some insight regarding what to do about Nikolas?