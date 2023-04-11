How did Gillian Anderson react to claims that she would not reprise her role in The Crown Season 6? Find out

Gillian Anderson has reacted to claims that she would not be returning to film The Crown season 6. For the unversed, the Emmy-award-winning actress essays the role of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the popular Netflix series that portrays the lives of British royals, especially Queen Elizabeth II.

Recently, The Sun cited sources as it reported that Anderson has exited the royal drama, following which makers have been forced to rewrite the script of the upcoming and final season of The Crown. “It had been hoped she would be able to make an appearance in scenes around the golden wedding (Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s golden wedding anniversary) but sadly that has not been the case due to scheduling issues,” the source added. And now, Anderson has reacted to these claims.

Gillian Anderson reacts to claims that she exited The Crown

Anderson took to Twitter and shared a tweet by the UK outlet Metro. It read, “It’s been reported that The Crown producers have been ‘forced to rewrite their scripts’ after claims Gillian Anderson ‘refused’ to reprise her role as Margaret Thatcher for the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix show.”

Sharing this tweet, the actress rubbished these claims as she wrote, “Absolute bollocks”.

So, it looks like these claims are not true after all.

About The Crown season 6

Directed and written by Peter Morgan, the highly-anticipated sixth and final season of The Crown will hit the screens by end of 2023. Portraying the life of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown show has successfully released five seasons by now, which have all been a rage among its loyal viewers and fans. The series has won several accolades including 63 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes Awards, British Academy Television Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and many more.

