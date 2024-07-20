How Did Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones' Twisters Pay Homage To Original Movie? Explored

Are you excited to see Twisters and wondering if you need to watch the original 1996 film before watching this one? Well, the answer is no, but it might enhance your experience. While Twisters is a fresh take with new characters and a different story, it nods toward the original film.

Here’s a look at what makes Twisters both a fresh take and a tribute to its predecessor.

A fresh take on a classic

The new film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, is not a direct sequel or remake. Instead, it’s a standalone story that introduces fresh characters and a new plot. The 1966 Twister, directed by Jan de Bont, followed a group of storm chasers. In the original, the chasers were led by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as they faced off against powerful tornadoes.

Twisters features Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, a retired tornado chaser. Kate gets back into the game with her former college friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos). Glenn Powell joins the cast as Tyler Owens, a social media-famous storm chaser known as Tornado Wrangler. While Twisters doesn’t continue the original story, it does pay homage to the beloved film in several fun and subtle ways.

Paying homage to Twister

There are no direct character continuations from the original film, but the new one includes some nods and tributes. For example, the new film features an updated version of tornado research technology. It is called Dorothy V, paying homage to the classic Dorothy IV from 1996, and now featuring modern upgrades.

Chung and his team found creative ways to honor the original movie. For example, Dorothy V features a decal for Muskogee State College, the same alma mater as the original film’s protagonists. The new film also includes references to The Wizard of Oz, and the high-tech vehicles used by Javi’s team are named after Dorothy’s friends—the Lion, Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Wizard.

Behind-the-scenes and on-set fun

The cast and crew had fun bringing Twisters to life. Daisy Edgar-Jones suggested a special screening of the original film for them. Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos have shared their experiences from the set, noting the camaraderie and memorable moments. Powell even mentioned how Edgar-Jones’s approach to her character left a lasting impression on him.

Director Lee Isaac Chung also included various small but meaningful references to the 1966 film to delight fans. Kate’s wardrobe also includes elements that reference the original film. Costume designer Eunice Jera Lee drew inspiration from strong female characters in cinema, including Jo Harding from Twister. One of Kate’s outfits—a white tank top, khaki overshirt, and khaki pants—inspired by Jo’s looks.

Throwback dialogue and ad-libs

Twisters features some throwback dialogue that fans of the original movie will recognize. For example, Kate’s line about not being "back" is similar to a line from the original film. This is a smooth way of making the OG fans of the franchise happy.

Brandon Perea, who plays Boone, Tyler’s energetic videographer, also adds to the nostalgic feel. He includes as-libbed lines that reference the first film. His comment about entering the “suck zone” is a nod to a famous line from the 1996 movie.

Twisters is currently premiering in your nearby theatre, so book your tickets and have a great time.

