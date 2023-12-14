How did Jelly Roll find 'Peace' and overcome his struggles with alcohol and cocaine? Exploring the singer's struggles amid Grammy nominations

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs and alcohol.

Jelly Roll, the soulful country singer, has gloriously emerged from a difficult past marked by run-ins with the law and a never-ending struggle with addiction. At 39, the singer, born Jason DeFord, has not only turned his life around but is now a Grammy nominee, a testament to his newfound success in the country music arena as per PEOPLE.

From inmate to Grammy nominee

Jelly Roll's story has been nothing short of incredible, as he has been incarcerated over 40 times since the age of 14. Despite his difficulties, he has ascended to the top of the country music scene, scoring three No. 1 songs and receiving the prestigious New Artist of the Year award at the CMAs. His rise to fame, however, was not without obstacles, and Jelly Roll honestly reveals the critical occasions that led to his metamorphosis.

The artist's change entailed a rigorous reevaluation of his connection with alcohol and cocaine, which had been inextricably linked with his life for years. "I had to learn that you could drink alcohol without doing cocaine," Jelly Roll admits of his background. "It took me a long time to learn that." His insight sheds light on the complexity of addiction as well as the difficult road of overcoming unhealthy tendencies.

Advertisement

Balancing sobriety and enjoyment

While Jelly Roll did not seek formal rehab for his addiction, he found peace in visiting rehabilitation centers, sharing warm meals, and boosting his spirits via music. Despite his occasional use of alcohol and drugs, he tackles these vices with prudence and attends meetings to maintain responsibility as per PEOPLE. He recognizes the significance of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) in his path and expresses tremendous admiration for individuals who have reached total recovery.

A family-fueled redemption

Jelly Roll acknowledges a large part of his recovery to the stabilizing influence of his family. He stresses the transformational power of fatherhood as a loving father to daughter Bailee and son Noah. Bailee's birth, which occurred while Jelly Roll was arrested on a crack cocaine conviction, served as a spiritual awakening. He is now a reformed family guy, co-parenting with his seven year wife, Bunnie Xo.

Despite everyday hardships and haunting history, Jelly Roll finds serenity in the present. His journey displays a dedication to personal development, resilience, and the healing power of music. Jelly Roll remains a light of hope for people dealing with their own troubles as he navigates newfound stardom and Grammy nominations.

ALSO READ: What did artist Hajime Sorayama say about Beyonce's Renaissance visuals? Exploring accusations about singer copying his work without permission