How did Jennifer Lopez help Ben Affleck with his new movie AIR? Details inside

Ahead of the release of AIR, Ben Affleck is opening up about starring and directing the movie.

The storyline of AIR focuses on the game changing partnership between Nike’s basketball division and then amateur Michael Jordan. The partnership brought forth the Air Jordan brand which completely revolutionized contemporary fashion along with the sports industry.

The cast ensemble of AIR includes Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and Chris Messina. Here is what Affleck has to say about his brilliant wife Jennfier Lopez.

Watch the trailer of AIR here:

Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck opened up about how his brilliant wife Jennifer Lopez helped him with the movie. Affleck said that his wife helped him to talk about one of the reasons why Jordan is so meaningful is because style and culture in America is mostly driven by the Black culture. Ben Affleck said, ‘She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance’.

The AIR actor further said that the historic fashion, dance, and music of the Black culture has been copied, stolen, and remarketed since the years. In this time, Nike which was white owned entity was about to start business with African American athletes in regards to the identity affiliation.

Affleck at last said that Nike took the value of what Michael Jordan represented and who he was. This meaning cannot be ever overstated.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Earlier Lopez and Affleck became a meme on the internet when their awkward Grammy encounter went viral. The AIR actor recently said that it was just a husband wife thing and there was nothing tense. Witnesses also said the couple were lovey dovey throughout this glitzy event and there was no fight or awkwardness.

