How did Jennifer Love Hewitt feel about being labeled "Sexy" at just 17? Exploring how motherhood changed her perception of beauty
“Aging in Hollywood is really hard, You can't do anything right:” Jennifer’s response to critics who said she is unrecognizable
In the glittering realm of Hollywood, where the spotlight often casts an unforgiving glow, Jennifer Love Hewitt,the beloved actress known for her iconic TV shows and films, opens about the challenges of aging in Hollywood. In a recent episode of the Inside of You Podcast, she candidly addresses the pressures she faced in her youth and reflects on how motherhood has transformed her perspective on beauty.
Navigating Hollywood’s perception of Sexy
Picture this: you’re 17, stepping into Hollywood’s glitz and glam, and suddenly everyone is calling you sexy. This was Jennifer Love Hewitt’s reality, and it wasn’t all glamorous. Recently, she opened up about feeling the pressure to fit into a sexy image from a young age.
During the filming of Heartbreakers at 23, Jennifer faced a perplexing demand. The filmmakers wanted her to dial up the sexiness in certain scenes. Feeling out of her depth, she took a brave step, pulling the filmmakers aside and confessing, “I know that I’m supposed to be this thing for people, but I don’t know what that means.”
Being called sexy before fully understanding the concept left her feeling watched and obligated to be everything for everyone. Gracing the cover of Maxim at 17, she was thrust into a world of external validation that clashed with her internal insecurities.
Now, at 44, Jennifer looks back at that time with a blend of acceptance and defiance. Motherhood has added a new layer to her perception of appearance. In a world that often dictates unrealistic standards for women, Jennifer Love Hewitt's journey is a testament to resilience and self-discovery in the face of Hollywood's early pressures.
Motherhood’s impact on how Jennifer sees herself
Jennifer Love Hewitt’s journey into motherhood brought a significant shift in how she views beauty. Raising her kids with husband Brian Hallisay, Jennifer confronted the challenging standards imposed on women, especially in Hollywood.
Now 44, Jennifer emphasizes the difficulties of aging in an industry that often prioritizes youth. She questions the expectation that women should maintain a youthful appearance indefinitely. She said, "I'm a mother of a girl, and it's dangerous what we put on people.” She recognizes the perils of societal pressures and rejects the notion that women must look eternally young.
Jennifer Love Hewitt recently got a new haircut – a bob. But when she shared a picture without makeup and used a filter, some people said she looked "unrecognizable." On the Inside of You podcast, she explained that aging in Hollywood is tough. She did not think much about the filter, but the reaction is crazy. People assumed she was hiding how she really looks in her 40s. In response, she posted funny selfies with wild filters. Aging in Hollywood is really hard, You can't do anything right," she said. This incident highlights the strain celebrities, especially women, face as they age in the public eye.
