How Did Jessica Biel's 9-Year-Old Son React to Her Book About Periods; She Reveals

Actress Jessica Biel has started it early when it comes to period education for her son. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine about her children’s book titled A Kids Book About Periods, Biel revealed how she is handling the subject at home.



Jessica Biel reveals how she explained menstruation to her 9-year-old son

Biel revealed that she and her 9-year-old son Silas read the book together and she was happy to see him being attentive. “He would read a page and I would say, 'Okay, so this is what's happening.' And I said, 'Okay, this is the period. This happens to me every month. And it'll happen to people in school,' " the actress explained to the outlet.

Silas, who she shares with noted singer Justin Timberlake, would many times respond with “Oh, that's weird,” to which Biel would answer that she feels the same as well. “When it happens to me, it's still weird," she added.

For the 7th Heaven alum, it was crucial to build a sense of compassion and responsibility for her children early on. She explained to Silas that there might be someone at school who would need his help and assistance, and hence she calls it important for him to know what’s happening in order to assist better. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress wants her son to understand that there is only one option when it comes to menstruation. "The option is to be compassionate and not be freaked out and support," she told PEOPLE, revealing that this remains the ultimate motive of her book, to spark conversations on periods with children.

For the parents, Biel has some advice. "I just hope that this book could be one piece of your toolkit when you're having to discuss these types of things. So no fear, go for it," she said.

A Kids Book About Periods out

Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake share two children: Silas and 3-and-a-half-year-old Phineas. The actress announced her book, which was in collaboration with PERIOD., in April, with an aim to destigmatize conversations around menstruation and give children a headstart with the knowledge early on.

ALSO READ: 'I'm Multitasking': Jessica Biel Addresses Viral 'Eating in Shower' Comment; Advises Fans to 'Not Shove Food In Face'