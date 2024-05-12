How Did John Krasinski Get Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney And Others Onboard For IF? Find Out

John Krasinski spilled the beans on how he got the greatest celebrities of Hollywood to lend their voices in his upcoming animated film, IF. The Office star appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where the TV host and the actor had lengthy discussions over how Krasinski managed to get Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney, Steve Carell, and other celebrities on board for the project.

The writer-director shared with Fallon that for the movie he managed to get the most yeses of his career, and rather the fastest yeses in the film industry. A Quiet Place actor claimed, “They all love the idea of imagination, going back to your childhood.”

John Krasinski on getting actors onboard for his film

In conversation with Fallon, Krasinski first spoke of Bradley Cooper, who voiced an ice cube in the film. The director shared that at the time of creating the character, he did not exactly have Cooper in his mind, but “in my head, I was like, ‘He’s from Philly, and he’s a little bummed to be living in Arizona.'”

Next up, the TV host pulled out a picture of Blake Lively and asked Krasinki about how he got the Green Lantern actress to voice the character. For Lively, John explained that her character in the film is "a cat who's getting over her fear of water, so she dresses like an octopus." Moreover, the actor shared that he used to "emotional blackmail" the actress and kept on telling her that everybody was doing it. The movie also stars her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in the lead.

Jimmy Fallon also asked the Jack Ryan star about George Clooney, who voiced the Spaceman in the film. Krasinski and Clooney have been friends since 2008 when the duo worked together in Leatherheads. Talking about Clooney’s character in IF, the filmmaker shared, “This is a sort of deep, deep-cut Easter egg. That’s his character from Gravity in my head—that he’s still just floating around.”

Emily Blunt, Steve Carrell, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Louis Gossett Jr., Sebastian Maniscalco, Chris Meloni, Richard Jenkins, and Awkwafina have also voiced the characters in IF.

How did John Krasinski come up with the idea of IF?

John Krasinski shared with Fallon how he got the idea of IF, and it has to do with his and Emily Blunt’s daughters. Krasinski shared that he wanted to work on the project for the past 10 years but did not start writing the script until before COVID-19. The actor claimed that he felt his daughters needed to watch something like IF.

The Something Borrowed actor said, “It wasn’t just like the joy that was on their face; it was how authentic they were. They could be anything they wanted in this world, and I said, ‘Em, that would make a great movie.’”

IF will hit theaters on May 17.

