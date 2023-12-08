How did John Lennon die? Exploring the Beatles singer’s demise amid the release of Murder Without a Trial

In a somber reflection on the 43rd anniversary of John Lennon's tragic death, the release of Now and Then featuring vocals from his late '70s demo has stirred emotions among Beatles fans. The iconic musician and a member of the Beatles, met his untimely end on December 8, 1980, outside his Manhattan apartment where he was murdered by Mark Chapman. As we explore the circumstances surrounding Lennon's murder, a new docuseries, John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial, adds a fresh perspective on this enduring tragedy.

Unraveling the murder of John Lennon

On that fateful 8 December 1980 night, Mark David Chapman, a former security guard and YMCA employee from Hawaii, forever altered music history. As per USA Today , Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, returned to their New York City apartment, Chapman approached and fatally shot the legendary artist. This meticulously planned act unfolded after Chapman's several failed attempts to encounter Lennon outside the Dakota building. He strategically positioned himself, reading The Catcher in the Rye, his self-proclaimed Bible, waiting for the right moment to kill the iconic musician. On 8 December 1980, around 11:00 PM, Chapman shot Lennon and was immediately arrested at the crime spot.

ALSO READ: ‘To have an effect on the…’: Paul McCarney reveals that John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘dynamic’ would interfere during Beatles Studio session; Details inside

Advertisement

Mark Chapman, the murderer of John Lennon, opened up about his intentions to kill the Beatles member

Chapman's motivations, fueled by a misguided pursuit of fame, emerged from disillusionment with Lennon and the Beatles' wealth. Believing Lennon represented a symbol of hypocrisy and personal wealth, Chapman, obsessed with The Catcher in the Rye, saw himself as a disruptor. In a chilling confession, he admitted to committing the heinous act to promote the infamous book, signing and distributing copies in prison.

Chapman, currently serving 20 years to life at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Hudson Valley, New York was denied parole 12th time in 2022. In his 2022 statement, he shared the intentions of his murder with the board, stating, “I am not going to blame anything else or anybody else for bringing me there. I knew what I was doing, and I knew it was evil. I knew it was wrong, but I wanted the fame so much that I was willing to give everything and take a human life."

As the world reflects on the tragic loss of John Lennon, the upcoming docuseries, 'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial,' promises a unique perspective. The series explores Lennon's final words which were, “I’m shot”, shedding light on the closed courtroom proceedings during Chapman's trial. Through the eyes of those present, the docuseries aims to unravel the layers of this captivating yet devastating chapter in music history. The docuseries was released on 6 December 2023 and is available on Apple TV.

ALSO READ: What is Paul McCartney's net worth? Exploring his Beatles fortune, company and more