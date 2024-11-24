How Did Judy Garland, Wizard of Oz Star, Die? Inside Her Tragic Life and Connection to Wicked
Judy Garland’s life, marked by fame, struggles, and resilience, ended tragically in 1969, leaving questions about the toll of stardom and addiction. READ
Judy Garland, the beloved star of The Wizard of Oz, passed away on June 22, 1969, at the age of 47. Her life was marked by immense talent, incredible highs, and heartbreaking struggles. Garland died in her London home from a barbiturate overdose, with authorities ruling her death as accidental. This tragic end came after years of battling addiction, mental health issues, and financial struggles.
Born Frances Ethel Gumm in 1922, Garland grew up in a vaudeville family. Her mother reportedly introduced her to stimulants to boost her energy for performances when she was just a child. As a young actress, she was signed by MGM, where studio executives subjected her to strict diets, harsh criticism, and a grueling work schedule. They gave her amphetamines to stay awake and barbiturates to help her sleep, which led to a lifelong struggle with addiction.
Garland rose to fame in the 1930s with her iconic role as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. Her rendition of "Over the Rainbow" remains one of Hollywood's most beloved performances. Despite her success, Garland often felt insecure and battled depression, leading to multiple suicide attempts. Her personal struggles often overshadowed her professional achievements.
In her later years, Garland faced financial difficulties and returned to performing in London to support her family. Though she still captivated audiences, her health was deteriorating. Her final months were marked by instability and unhappiness in her fifth marriage to Mickey Deans, who found her lifeless in their home.
Garland’s death shocked the world, and her funeral in New York drew thousands of fans. Her legacy as a gay icon and a symbol of resilience became intertwined with the LGBTQ+ rights movement, particularly as her passing coincided with the Stonewall Riots.
Garland’s life and struggles remain a source of fascination and inspiration. Her story has influenced productions like Wicked, which explores the untold stories of Oz characters. While her journey was filled with pain, Judy Garland's enduring talent and spirit have cemented her place as a Hollywood legend.
