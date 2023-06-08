How did Justin Bieber’s dad Jeremy respond after being called out for homophobic post? Find out

Justin Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber has offered a passive-aggressive apology after facing severe backlash for his homophobic tweet.

In case you missed it, recently, on Wednesday, Jeremy took to Twitter and posted a homophobic meme that had a rainbow flag and a rather sarcastic caption. It said, “Don’t forget to thank a straight person for your existence’. He deleted this after facing backlash and getting called out from the online community.

His tweet came two days after he shared another post where he said that “people need to celebrate families.” Jeremy, who has four children with three women, then added, “U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

Jeremy Bieber apologizes for his homophobic tweet

Aster deleting his initial homophobic tweet that attracted severe online backlash, Jeremy, 48, responded with a half-baked and passive-aggressive apology. It read, “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

Justin Bieber has not yet responded to his father’s homophobic comments during Pride Month.

Netizens react to Jeremy Bieber’s apology

As soon as Jeremy shared his post, netizens shared their two cents on the matter and called him out, yet again, as they did not buy his apology. “You knew what you were doing when you tweeted it and you also knew Justin would get thrown under the bus too, as if he hasn’t already been through it??????” said one fan.

Another person’s tweet read, “you know exactly the intention of what you said, don’t pretend to be a saint. if you’re prejudiced, so be it, but keep it to yourself.”

Yet another Twitter user wrote, “you definitely knew you were being disrespectful and still posted it.”

