How Did Kanye West React To Lauren Pisciotta's Harassment Lawsuits? Legal Response Explained

Disclaimer: This article mentions workplace harassment.

Earlier this month, Kanye West found himself embroiled in a new controversy when his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed a civil lawsuit against him. The lawsuit detailed wrongful termination, breach of contract, hostile work environment, and workplace harassment. The singer quickly responded to these allegations, denying them all and presenting his own side of the whole argument.

ALSO READ: Does Kanye West Share Close Bond With North West? Inside The Father-Daughter Duo's Relationship

How did Kanye West respond to the allegations made against him?

Kanye West and his team were swift in their response to the various allegations made by the rapper’s former assistant. The Stronger singer threatened to counter-sue Lauren Pisciotta and even alleged that it was Pisciotta who tried to coerce and manipulate him and when that didn’t work resorted to blackmail.

The Gold Digger singer’s team has also claimed that Pisciotta had also used coercion to ask for expensive gifts like a Lamborghini, luxury bags, and even Plastic Surgery. The documents for these expenses are also reportedly with Kanye West’s team to be shown in court.

Kanye West’s legal team has also claimed that Pisciotta has made repeated demands of a compensation of $50 million to $60 million. Kanye’s team has also claimed that once Pisciotta’s lawsuit of unlawful termination didn’t gain enough media traction, she resorted to issuing false claims of assault and misconduct in order to grab sensational headlines and build pressure.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Highly Disgraceful': Internet Slams Kanye West Over His Controversial 'Threes**e' Comment On Michelle Obama

What are the allegations made by Lauren Pisciotta against Kanye West?

According to the lawsuit, Lauren Pisciotta was hired by Kanye West’s company Yeezy in July of 2021. She was offered the job of his personal assistant at the time. Pisciotta also went on to collaborate with the rapper on his album Donda during the same year.

As per Lauren’s claims, she was also promised the job of Kanye’s chief of staff with a reported annual salary of around 4 million USD. In October 2022, Lauren was wrongfully terminated from her position in the company.

According to the lawsuit, Lauren was not paid the 3 million USD severance package on her termination. Lauren has also alleged that Kanye repeatedly sent her NSFW messages, photos, and videos during her time in his employment.

Before working under Kanye West, Lauren Pisciotta was a content creator as well as an OnlyFans model with a reported annual earnings of over 1 million USD.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Common Shared How Kanye West Once Wrote A Song In 10 Minutes With Ten Beats