How Did Keira Knightley and James Righton Meet? Exploring Couple’s Dreamy Lovestory

Keira Knightly and her musician husband, James Righton, truly have given us a couple goals and their love story is nothing less than a dreamy tale. The actress and her husband initially crossed paths way back in the year 2011.

As per People magazine’s article, the couple met through a mutual friend at a dinner party. While conversing with The Guardian, the Aftermath star cleared up the speculation, explaining that they met through their “mate Tim, not Alexa Chung,” as the individual kept telling her.

As per the report, after a year of being in a relationship, Righton got on one knee and proposed to the actress. Knightley’s rep confirmed this news in 2012 to Reuters. Then in 2013, the couple decided to walk down the aisle in France.

According to People magazine, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Mazan. The witness revealed to the outlet that few individuals were present and the service was performed by the mayor of the village.

The insider shared that the actress “Keira looked beautiful," adding, “She wore a very pretty, very elegant dress.” As per the report, the pair also had another ceremony for friends, and the details regarding the date and location are still under wraps.

In 2013, the Atonement star told People magazine that being a newly married person was “fantastic” and that she was very “happy.” She revealed how her husband assisted her with the preparation for her role in Begin Again.

She shared, “He helped me try to learn the guitar, and I don't think he'll ever do that again. I'm terrible, and he may have found it too stressful.”

But that was not it; the couple added two more additions to their clan. Knightley and Righton welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2015, whom they named Edie and in 2019, they welcomed their second daughter, Delilah.

In 2023, when Knightly appeared on The Drew Barrymore show. While talking about her upcoming wedding anniversary at the time, she quipped, “Yeah, we made it. We made it," adding, "We have two children, and we've made it a decade. It's a miracle.”