How did Kelly Clarkson overcome 'depression' after divorce? Exploring singer’s latest comment on handling her emotions

Kelly Clarkson, Grammy-winning singer and TV personality, faced challenges in her marriage to Brandon Blackstock. The couple, married in 2013, shared two children and appeared as a seemingly happily married couple. However, in June 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The legal proceedings unfolded amidst rumors of tension and clashes. As the divorce was finalized in 2021, Clarkson candidly discussed the emotional toll, acknowledging the difficulty of the situation. Despite the personal struggles, she remains focused on co-parenting and her thriving career, using music as an outlet for her experiences, showcasing resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

Kelly Clarkson’s bonding with kids River and Remington

In 2023, Kelly Clarkson experienced a series of remarkable highlights, but for the 41-year-old superstar, one particular memory stands out. During her Las Vegas outing in August, her daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, took the stage with her, creating a special moment. Clarkson shared with People in this week's cover story that the kids, from her previous marriage with Brandon Blackstock, “were a little nervous, but it was their idea, not mine.”

Onstage in front of a sold-out theater, River chose to join her mom in a duet of Clarkson's hit Heartbeat Song, while Remington happily danced as backup while Clarkson performed Whole Lotta Woman. The children's participation was unplanned and spontaneous, adding to the magic of the evening.

Advertisement

As her children observed their mother captivating the audience, Clarkson couldn't help but be moved by the experience. She recalled, “I was like, ‘I feel like how you’re looking at me is how you watch Spider-Man’. It caught me completely off guard, and it was the most magical moment because they were so happy and at ease. They were just in awe.”

ALSO READ: After Taylor Swift, does Kelly Clarkson wish to re-record her early hits? Find out

Kelly Clarkson speaks on ‘depression’ and ‘grieving’

Since clinching victory on the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has forged a distinctive career in the entertainment industry. With 10 studio albums to her credit, she boasts three Grammy Awards, and her latest album, Chemistry, is even nominated for the prestigious title of best pop vocal album. In addition to her musical accomplishments, Clarkson has taken on roles such as a coach on The Voice and the launch of her own talk show. Relocating from Los Angeles to New York City for the fifth season of her show, she has successfully made her mark in various facets of the entertainment world.

While her talk show recently earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including outstanding daytime talk series and host for Clarkson, her Las Vegas residency, which has been extended through the winter, is named after her most recent album. This collection of songs serves as a reflection on the unraveling of her nearly seven-year marriage to Brandon Blackstock, her former manager.

When she embarked on writing Chemistry, Clarkson revealed, “I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?”

Clarkson expresses deep gratitude for having such a constructive outlet during challenging times. She said, “I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

Advertisement

She continued, “Finally releasing it “[was] like, ‘I’m taking my power back.’ That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”

In her current role as a single mother building her own community in New York City, Kelly Clarkson reflects on her journey with a sense of gratitude for new beginnings. Clarkson, who also serves as an ambassador for Wayfair, appreciates the opportunities for growth and the chance to create a supportive environment as she navigates this chapter of her life.

ALSO READ: 'I don't feel like smiling': Kelly Clarkson reveals why she left The Voice, opens up about how she struggled because of personal life