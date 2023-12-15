How did Kenny DeForest die? Exploring the comic’s cause of death

Kenny DeForest, the beloved stand-up comedian known for his appearances on major late-night shows and comedy specials, tragically passed away at the age of 37. The sudden demise occurred after what was initially thought to be a bike accident involving a car but is now believed to be a single-vehicle e-bike accident on December 8, 2023. As friends and family cope with the loss, details surrounding the cause of death are emerging.

Kenny DeForest, born on April 23, 1986, in Springfield, Missouri, found his footing in the stand-up comedy scene. With breakthrough performances in web series like Live @ The Apt in 2016, he quickly ascended in the comedy world. DeForest's talent landed him spots on prominent platforms, including NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, and HBO’s Crashing. He continued to make waves in the comedy scene, earning recognition as one of Comedy Central’s "Comics to Watch" and being named one of the 50 Funniest People in Brooklyn by Brooklyn Magazine. His stand-up special, Don’t You Know Who I Am? was released in August 2023, adding another feather to his cap.

Kenny DeForest's untimely death took a sorrowful turn as it unfolded from what now appears to be a single-vehicle e-bike accident near Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. Initially thought to involve a collision with a car, friends and family learned from an EMS report that DeForest was on an e-bike and had crashed. Despite undergoing neurological surgery to address a brain bleed resulting from the accident, DeForest succumbed to his injuries on December 13th at Kings County Hospital. Ryan Beck, a fellow comic and DeForest's friend shared the heartbreaking news on a GoFundMe page established to support the family with medical bills.

Beck opened up about the death of DeForest in a conversation with Deadline , stating, “We’ve learned more information today from an EMS report. Kenny was on an e-bike and crashed. I spoke with crossing guards at the area today, and am still in search of more information. There is no police report because it was not a hit and run as first understood. He was a tremendous person and comedian. All of us in the New York comedy scene are truly devastated.”

Condolences pour in for a comedy luminary after his death

As news of Kenny DeForest's passing spread, tributes and condolences flooded in from the comedy community. Late Night with Seth Meyers expressed their sorrow, acknowledging DeForest as a universally beloved comedian with a unique and fearless comedic style. “Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young. His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late-night set on LNSM, he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy- always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we won’t get to see what he comes up with next,” the post read.

Stand-up comedian Adam Conover also took to his Instagram to express his sorrow for the sudden death of DeForest. He shared, “Kenny DeForest was one of the funniest and most beloved comics any of us knew. A tragedy. Watch his special on YouTube. It came out three months ago. It’s beautiful. Fuck cars forever.”

In this time of collective mourning, the comedy world mourns the loss of Kenny DeForest, a bright light extinguished too soon. His legacy, marked by laughter and positivity, will undoubtedly continue to resonate in the hearts of those who cherished his great work.

