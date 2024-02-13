How Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Spend Their Valentine's Day As A Family Of 9? Deets Inside

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker share a loving relationship, marked by genuine affection and mutual support. They announced their pregnancy joyfully during a Blink-182 concert, reflecting their excitement about expanding their family. Married since 2022, their bond grows stronger as they navigate life together. With Kourtney's children, Reign Aston, Mason Dash, and Penelope Scotland, and Travis's children, Landon, Alabama, and step daughter Atiana De La Hoya, they've become a blended family of nine. Their commitment to co-parenting and creating a nurturing environment exemplifies their dedication to family values, fostering love and togetherness in their household.

How did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spend their Valentine’s Day?

Kourtney and Travis, who exchanged vows in 2022, gave a peek into their Valentine's Day festivities, proving their plans were worth a second glance. Alongside a cozy green tea date in bed, Instagram photos shared on February 9 captured the couple donning matching red onesies, basking in the sunset, with Travis playfully grabbing Kourtney's behind.

Their celebrations continued with a sweet tribute to their blended family. Kourtney shared a picture of eight heart-shaped cakes, each bearing the names of their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, as well as Travis's kids Landon, Alabama, and step daughter Atiana De La Hoya. Yet, their youngest, baby boy Rocky, at 3 months old, wasn't included this time, perhaps because he's too young to partake in the indulgence.

In addition to celebrating their first Valentine's Day as a family of nine, the Kardashian-Barkers marked another significant milestone this month with a trip to Australia for Travis's band tour. Sharing his excitement on X, formerly Twitter, on February 5, the musician expressed a mix of nostalgia and triumph, writing, "Feels like I'm going back in time. I haven't been to Australia in 19 years because of my fear of flying after my accident. I'm back."

Despite his excitement for the Australian trip, Travis encountered a minor setback Down Under, as he took to Twitter on February 12, lamenting, "Melbourne I really wanted to try your vegan restaurants while I'm here but they are all closed." With this unexpected turn of events, it seems their Valentine's Day dinner plans are still up in the air, leaving their reservations TBD.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's blended family joyfully welcomed a new addition last year. Their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, joined the family in November 2023, marking a milestone in their journey together. The announcement of Kardashian's pregnancy came in a memorable fashion at a Blink-182 concert in June 2023, where she held up a sign inspired by the band's iconic 1999 music video for All The Small Things, declaring, "Travis I'm Pregnant." A week later, surrounded by loved ones at a party in Kardashian's home, they revealed they were expecting a baby boy

Even before their lavish Italian wedding, their official marriage in May 2022, and their impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022, Kardashian and Barker have been vocal about their love for each other and their blended family.

