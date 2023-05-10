How did Kyle Jacobs die? Autopsy reveals cause of death

In February, Kyle Jacobs was found dead at the age of 48 in his home. Jacobs’s wife, Kellie Pickler told the authorities that she couldn’t find her husband when she woke up. Pickler and her personal assistant called police when they couldn’t get one room in the house to open.

Kyle Jacobs’ death was being investigated as an apparent case of suicide. Now, the autopsy report reveals the real cause of his death. Continue reading to know more.

Kyle Jacobs’ cause of death

According to Taste of Country, it is confirmed that Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler husband died of suicide. Jacobs died of the self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was found by his wife and her personal assistant on February 17, 2023. As per the analysis obtained, the 49 year old songwriter died by an ‘intraoral shotgun wound’.

Toxicology reports obtained by the Taste of Country shows that at the time of death Kyle did not have any drugs in his system. Although the 48 year old songwriter did have, ‘a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use’. Kellie Pickler has not yet publicly addressed the death of her husband.

About Kyle Jacobs

Throughout his career, Kyle Jacobs had worked with renowned artists like Scott McCreery, Clay Walker, Josh Kelley, Kelly Clarkson, and more. He has won several accolades like CMA Award and ACM Award. He was even nominated for a Grammy Award.

Just a day before his death, Kyle even shared an Instagram post celebrating his success of the Hey World album by Lee Brice. Jacob was involved in the creative aspect of the album by serving as composer and producer along with providing background vocals and playing acoustic guitar.

Kyle Jacobs was married to Kellie Pickler in a secret ceremony in 2011 and they did not have any children.

