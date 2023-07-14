How did Lisa Marie Presley die? Cause of death revealed for Elvis Presley’s daughter

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer and the daughter of Elvis Presley, passed away at the age of 54 after being rushed to a California hospital on January 12. Her cause of death has been determined as a bowel obstruction. This revelation comes from the medical examiner's office, which stated that the death was a natural occurrence. Prior to her passing, Presley made her last public appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

Medical examiner's report sheds light on the cause of bowel obstruction for Lisa Marie Presley

The medical examiner's office stated that Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest, which led to her death, was caused by a "small bowel obstruction." This condition occurs when the small intestine becomes blocked, potentially due to factors such as colon cancer, medication, or adhesions resulting from surgeries. In Presley's case, the report revealed that the adhesions were a consequence of the bariatric surgery she had undergone years earlier. The report emphasized that this type of complication is a known long-term risk of such surgery.

Rare cccurrence of small bowel obstruction as cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley

Dr. Angelique Campen, an emergency room physician, highlighted that deaths resulting from small bowel obstructions are uncommon, as patients typically experience significant pain and would likely be admitted to the hospital. Lisa Marie Presley's burial took place next to her son Benjamin Keough, who tragically died by suicide in 2020. The legal dispute over Presley's will was resolved in May, although specific details were not disclosed. Lisa Marie Presley, born in 1968, had a successful music career, releasing three albums, and was known for her high-profile marriages to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood.

Family members contest validity of Lisa Marie Presley's will

The validity of Lisa Marie Presley's will was fiercely contested by her family members. Following her death, it was revealed that the will had undergone a legal challenge, with Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, arguing that she was unaware of a 2016 amendment that removed her as a trustee overseeing Lisa Marie's estate. The amendment instead named Benjamin Keough and Riley, Lisa Marie's children from her first marriage, as co-trustees. The details of the settlement reached in May have not been disclosed to the public.

