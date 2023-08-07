How did Loki Season 2 change the MCU history? DEETS inside

Disney made history when they finally dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season of Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 on Disney+. It's the first MCU show ever to have a second season, and it's been confirmed during the credits of Episode 6. Now that the promotion for Season 2 is finally starting, fans can't wait to see what Loki has planned for the Multiverse as it spirals into chaos.

Loki Season 2 trailer changed the MCU history

The first trailer of Loki Season 2 was officially released by Marvel Studios on Monday July 31, just 67 days ahead of the series’ October 6 premiere on Disney+. This makes it the shortest gap in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) live-action series between the release of the first trailer and the series’ premiere date. The previous record holder was Moon Knight, which debuted 71 days prior to its first episode on Disney+.

On the other hand, the official trailer for Loki Season 2 has amassed 80 million views according to Deadline, making it the most-viewed online trailer debut of any show on Disney+ in the first 24 hours of its release.

Meanwhile, the longest gap between the first trailer and the show's premiere date was with Secret Invasion, which took 284 days. That's more than nine months before the show's premiere.

Which Marvel Disney+ series will be premiered before Loki Season 2?

While the audience had every expectation that Loki Season 2 would be the MCU’s next Disney+ series, Marvel Studios has just revealed that the sequel to I Am Groot will be available to stream on the platform next month.

Just like the first season of I Am Groot, Season 2 also includes five short films starring Vin Diesel as Baby Groot. The animated series of short films featuring Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy is set to drop on September 6.

Meanwhile, Loki Season 1 is still the highest-rated MCU Disney+ show, with an estimated 2.5 million households tuning in in its first five days of streaming. The second season of Loki will be available to stream on Disney+ starting October 6.

