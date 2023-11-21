How did Mars Williams of Psychedelic Furs die? Exploring cause of death as saxophonist passes away at 68

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Mars Williams, the accomplished saxophone player renowned for his contributions to bands such as the Waitresses and the Psychedelic Furs, passed away at the age of 68. His death was confirmed by the Chicago Tribune, citing ampullary cancer as the cause. Read on to know more in detail.

Mars Williams died due to cancer

Mars Williams was diagnosed with ampullary cancer last year, his death was confirmed by the local newspaper called Chicago Tribune. The Psychedelic Furs expressed their sorrow on social media, bidding farewell to the legendary musician saying, “Goodbye to the great Mars Williams. Rest well.”

Williams, diagnosed with this rare cancer a year ago, played a pivotal role in The Waitresses, contributing his saxophone skills to hits like Christmas Wrapping and I Know What Boys Like. Following the Waitresses, Williams joined the Psychedelic Furs in 1983, initially filling in for their saxophonist during a tour. This temporary role evolved into an extended tenure, lasting until 1989. He resumed collaboration with the Furs in 2005, concluding with his final tour in October 2022.

Mars William's early life and career

While Williams left his mark on the pop-rock scene, his primary focus was on jazz, particularly in experimental ensembles. A key member of Chicago's Liquid Soul for 25 years, he played a significant role in the group's Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz record in 2001. Williams' jazz ventures showcased his versatility, earning praise from John Zorn, a downtown jazz legend, who admired Williams for his enthusiasm and ability to redefine modern saxophone playing.

Williams collaborated with an extensive list of musicians across various genres, including Billy Idol, the Killers, Ministry, Jerry Garcia, and more. He had a unique tradition of leading an annual Ayler Xmas Tour, blending Albert Ayler's free jazz with Christmas carols, showcasing his inventive musical spirit.

Born in Elmhurst, Illinois, in 1955, Williams initially played classical clarinet for a decade before switching to the saxophone. Influenced by jazz greats like Eric Dolphy and John Coltrane, he later fell under the spell of Ornette Coleman.

Williams, sober for two decades, actively supported fellow musicians through the MusiCares program. A benefit concert initially planned for his medical care will now serve as a celebration of his life, featuring members of the Psychedelic Furs, Richard Butler, Zachary Alford, Rich Good, and musicians from Liquid Soul, like Ike Reilly and Jeff Coffin of the Dave Matthews Band. The show, scheduled at Chicago's Metro, will pay tribute to the lasting legacy of Mars Williams.

