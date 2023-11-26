How did Marty Krofft die? Exploring cause of death of the late 86-year old producer

Marty Krofft, one-half of the creative duo alongside his brother Sid, responsible for a lot of beloved television shows spanning from Saturday morning delights to prime time hits, passed away on Saturday in Los Angeles at the age of 86. The cause of death, according to his publicist Harlan Boll, was kidney failure.

Legacy of imagination

The Kroffts, hailing from a lineage of puppeteers, went on a creative journey that gave birth to memorable shows such as H.R. Pufnstuf and Land of the Lost for children and variety programs like Donny and Marie for prime time audiences. Marty, often hailed for his business acumen, played a crucial role in turning their imaginative and sometimes eccentric ideas into reality.

Unveiling the fantastic

The Krofft productions, known for their elaborate puppets and psychedelic sets, were not only groundbreaking but also occasionally challenging to sell to studios. Marty's ability to navigate the business side ensured that even the most unconventional shows, like one centered around magical talking hats, found their way to the small screen.

From fantasy to prime time

The first Krofft show, H.R. Pufnstuf, aired on NBC in 1969, introducing audiences to a magical island inhabited by talking creatures. Despite only 17 episodes being filmed, the show's success endured through reruns, inspiring a made-for-TV movie and various merchandise. Marty Krofft likened the show's impact to having their own Mickey Mouse.

Beyond childhood fantasies

The Kroffts continued their creative journey with shows like Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, The Bugaloos, and Lidsville. Venturing into more serious territory, they produced Land of the Lost in 1974, a science fiction series involving dinosaurs, primates, and dangerous lizard-men.

Prime time variety

Breaking into prime time, the Kroffts presented Donny & Marie in 1976, a variety show featuring the Osmond siblings. While some prime time ventures had shorter runs, their influence remained, showcasing the brothers' ability to transition between genres.

Remembering a creative force

Marty Krofft, born in Montreal in 1937, and his brother Sid officially joined forces in 1959. Their collaborative journey started with Les Poupées de Paris, a puppet extravaganza that caught the attention of amusement park owners and paved the way for a prolific career in puppetry, television, and beyond.

Despite some shows having short initial runs, many Krofft programs resurfaced years later through reruns and streaming services, attesting to their enduring popularity. Marty Krofft's passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy lives on through the imaginative worlds he helped create.

