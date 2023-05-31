How did Meghan Markle react to school student’s flirty comment on stage? Old video goes viral

Meghan Markle’s old video from 2020 showcasing her interaction with a young British fan has gone viral on social media.

The video in question is from when the Duchess of Sussex went to the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East England to celebrate International Women’s Day. This was just a few days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down as senior royals of the British Monarchy.

As the Suits actress celebrated International Women’s Day with the teachers, students, and supporters, she spoke with the school students and also introduced a student named Aker Okoye on stage who spoke about male support on International Women’s Day. Read on to find out what happened next.

Meghan Markle laughs as school student compliments her

In the video shared by TikTok user @the.royal.watcher (via Newsweek), Meghan Markle can be seen bursting into laughter as Okoye complimented her when he was just taking the podium. “She really is beautiful innit!" he said, which made Markle break into a laugh. She also hugged him after his speech. Okoye, who went viral after the incident, appeared on British TV and revealed how Markle reacted. He shared that the 41-year-old actress said, “Very brave! Very well said."

The video reportedly has over half a million views, about 31,000 likes and 300 comments.

Fans react to Meghan Markle’s sweet interaction with the school kid

As soon as the video started gaining traction, fans and users commented on Meghan and Aker Okoye’s interaction. "The way I see it M has a way with people, it's like her warm radiates through," said one TikTok user. "Harry is the same, people look at ease around them."

A second commentator said, "He took his shot," adding a crying-laughing emoji.

"This is sweet and a good reaction from Meghan," said yet another fan.

