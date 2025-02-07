How Did Meghan Markle Unexpectedly End Up Boosting Sales of a Small Business? Owner Says She Was 'Stunned'

Meghan Markle surprises a small business owner by boosting up her sales after posting an Instagram video of her donning a hoodie from her Chicago-based brand.

In the latest post shared by the Duchess on her social media platform, she was seen sporting a black hoodie with the names of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stitched on the side of the collar.

Reacting to the video, Anne Leachman, the owner of the clothing brand, revealed to People Magazine that she was stunned with the increase in the sales that took place overnight.

The businesswoman shared, "I was so stunned. I had to do a double take and almost didn't believe it was one of ours, even though the writing on her shirt is in my literal handwriting.”

She further added that it was a regular and a random order that she received and never had realized that the Duchess or anyone from her team would have ordered the piece.

Leachman continued to share, "I'm not sure if it was a gift or if Meghan ordered it herself.” She went on to state, "Either Meghan loves to support small women-owned handmade businesses or she has great friends in her life who do. Likely both!"

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur revealed that she had been on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child in November. With the sudden increase in her sales, Leachman had to cut short her break and get back to work.

She said, "What a way to come back from maternity leave! I had planned to keep the shop closed until next week but decided to open up early because this is the coolest thing ever!"

As for the business, Anne Leachman allows the customers to customize their clothing and getting personalized names stitched on the collars.