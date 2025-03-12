How Did Millie Bobby Brown Feel About Shaving Her Head For Stranger Things? Actress Reveals if She Would Do it Again

Millie Bobby Brown recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she talked about shaving her head for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. The actress shared her experience, revealing how she felt about the transformation and how it impacted her growing up.

Brown revealed that she had no concerns when she first shaved her head for Stranger Things. "I honestly did not care, and I’m saying that like I really did not care," she said. "I didn’t have anxiety, I wasn’t sad when they shaved it off. I just thought, ‘Cool. Now this is what I’m doing.’"

She stated that maintaining the shaved look was part of the job, as she had to shave it every three days to keep it at the required length for filming. She added that continuously shaving her head eventually changed how she felt about it as she got older as per Just Jared.

While Millie Bobby Brown initially embraced having a shaved head, she said her feelings changed over time. She recalled that after several months, she began to feel differently, especially as she reached ages 11 and 12. Noticing that boys around her started showing interest in girls, she wondered why they were not showing interest in her.

She admitted that this experience led to feelings of insecurity, as she was bullied and often faced comments from people in public. To cope with these challenges, she started wearing wigs.

Despite these struggles, Brown still sees the experience in a positive light. "Honestly, I still to this day loved the experience, and I would do it again."

Brown shared that she would shave her head again for a different life event, saying she often tells her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, that she wants to shave her hair off when she has her first baby. She stated that she sees it as a practical decision, possibly shaving it right before giving birth, as she considers hair an unnecessary hassle to manage during that time.

For Brown, shaving her head was more than just a physical change, as she described it as a liberating experience and recommended it to any girl. She would want to go through it again at a different stage in life, stating that while she had that experience as a girl, she would like to have it as a woman.